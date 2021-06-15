Tuesday, June 15 vs. Birmingham Barons: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (20-16, 2nd, AA-S South, -1.0) vs. Birmingham Barons (CHW) (22-13, 1st, AA-S North, +2.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Odalvi Javier (3-0, 1.40) vs. RHP Kade McClure (0-3, 6.12)

Game #37 | Home Game #19

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

$3 Craft Beer Special - It's another Craft Beer Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio! Enjoy $3 Craft Beer specials each Tuesday at Trustmark Park!

Today's Roster Moves:

RHP Will Latcham placed on the Development List

RHP Emmanuel Ramirez reinstated from the Development List

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) begin a 12-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons (CHW) on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. This is the first of two series between the clubs this season and 12 games. The M-Braves will visit Regions Field in Birmingham, August 3-8.

- The Braves are 115-105 all-time against the Barons and 61-43 against the Barons at Trustmark Park. The Braves went 4-6 against Birmingham in 2019. The M-Braves were Birmingham's first opponent at Regions Field on April 9, 2013, a 9-5 Barons victory.

M-BRAVES END ROAD TRIP WITH 11-2 THRASHING OF SHUCKERS: The M-Braves finished off their dominant 5-1 series win on Sunday with a season-high 11 runs and 16 hits in an 11-2 thrashing of Biloxi at MGM Park. Braden Shewmake hit a leadoff home run, leading six Braves with multiple hits. Justin Dean posted his first career four-hit game, going 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Five M-Braves pitchers combined to give up just two runs on three hits with reliever Brooks Wilson getting the win. Jacob Pearson hit his third home run in the seventh inning of the 7-inning game, also nabbing a triple in his three-RBI performance.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-3rd, 9), slugging (3rd, .592), OPS (3rd, .971), extra-base hits (T-6th, 14), RBIs (T-9th, 19). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (10), and T-3rd in doubles (9). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (6). Nolan Kingham is T-1st in starts (7), 1st in innings pitched (41.2), 9th in ERA (3.02), and WHIP (1.13), and T-4th in winning percentage (.750).

TURNING THINGS AROUND: The M-Braves are just one game back of Pensacola in the division and are 12-4 over their last 16 games dating back to May 27. Since starting the season 0-4, the Braves are 20-12, the best record in the league. The M-Braves have won two of their last three series, and are 11-5 during that span, including 5-1 series wins over Montgomery and Biloxi.

WINNING ROAD TRIP: The M-Braves went 8-4 on the road trip to Pensacola and Biloxi, splitting six games in Pensacola, before taking five of six from Biloxi. Overall, the M-Braves outscored the opposition, 61-41, averaging 5.1 runs per game, 21 doubles, tw triples, 18 home runs, and a .232 batting average. On the mound, the M-Braves posted a 3.30 ERA with 105 strikeouts, 40 walks, in 103.2 innings, holding opponents to just a .211 batting average.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league and are 4th in all of Double-A baseball with a 3.47 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 18 home run balls, the fewest in Double-A, and T-5th-fewest in all of minor league baseball.

The M-Braves lead the Double-A South with a .982 fielding percentage, just 22 errors in 36 games, and are 1st with 34 double plays turned (also T-2nd to Midland's 36 in all Double-A baseball). M-Braves catchers have given up only 16 stolen bases, which is the fewest in the league and 2nd in all of Double-A baseball (Erie, 14).

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 15-for-26 in catching opposing base stealers, 58%. His 15 caught stealings, seven double plays, and 27 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball. He's caught eight of his last nine, would-be base stealers.

UP TO 40 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves hit 18 home runs the past five days and 40 home runs so far this season, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 50/RCT, 51). Of the 142 runs scored this season, 68 have come via the home run ball (47.8%). In just 36 games, the M-Braves are nearly halfway to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87.

LANGELIERS SINCE MAY 26: Over his last 14 games, Langeliers is batting .327 (18x55) with three doubles, six home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs, four walks, and a 1.103 OPS.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20), and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

Double-A South League Stories from June 15, 2021

