Top Prospect Pitcher Edward Cabrera Joins Blue Wahoos

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have added another top pitching prospect to their already-loaded starting rotation. On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins announced that right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera has been assigned to Pensacola after returning from a Minor League rehab assignment with the Class A Jupiter Hammerheads.

Cabrera is ranked as the #4 prospect in the Miami Marlins system and the #53 prospect in the game by MLB Pipeline.

An international free agent signee from the Dominican Republic, Cabrera's arsenal features a fastball that has hit triple digits, a wipeout slider, and a changeup. In 2019, Cabrera went 9-4 with a 2.23 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 96.2 innings with A+ Jupiter and AA Jacksonville.

With the addition of Cabrera, the Blue Wahoos now have three out of the top five Marlins prospects on the current roster. Outfielder JJ Bleday, the Marlins fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is ranked as the organization's #2 prospect. Right-handed pitcher Max Meyer, who went third overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, is ranked as the #3 prospect.

In addition to Cabrera, Bleday, and Meyer, the Blue Wahoos talent-packed roster features top 30 prospect outfielders Peyton Burdick (#12) and Jerar Encarnacion (#21), and left-handed pitching prospect Jake Eder (#24).

Cabrera is expected to make his Blue Wahoos debut as the team's starting pitcher on Friday, June 18 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

