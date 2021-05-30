Biloxi Falls in Series Finale 9-1

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (10-14) fell in their series finale against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-9) 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.

Making a spot start, RHP Matt Hardy cruised through his first four innings, needing just 37 pitches to make it to the fifth. He allowed his lone run on an RBI single by Devin Hairston in the fifth but tossed a career-high five innings and walked one batter while striking out four.

The Shuckers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Ryan Aguilar, his second of the season. It was one of two hits Biloxi recorded on the afternoon and the lone hit allowed by Blue Wahoos' RHP Tyler Stevens (W, 3-0).

LHP Cody Beckman (L, 0-3) allowed two runs in the top of the sixth inning, giving Pensacola a 3-1 edge. The lefty departed with the bases full in the top of the seventh for RHP Cam Robinson, who struck out the first two batters he faced in his Double-A debut but allowed a bases-clearing double to Jerar Encarnacion, stretching the Wahoos lead to 6-1. Hairston homered in the eighth inning, driving in three more runs to reach the final score of 9-1.

After a day off on Monday, the Shuckers begin a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Ethan Small (1-1, 4.24) is slated to take the mound opposite Biscuits' RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 0.90) at Riverwalk Stadium. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9, online here or on the MiLB App.

