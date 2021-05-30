Former Angel, Jose Rodríguez Joins M-Braves, Starts Today

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves made a pair of roster moves impacting the Mississippi Braves roster prior to tonight's series finale against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:05 pm. RHP Victor Vodnik has been placed on the 7-day injured list and RHP Jose Rodríguez has been transferred from Triple-A Gwinnett to Mississippi and will start tonight for the M-Braves.

Vodnik, 21, left Thursday's start in the first inning with an injury and has been placed on the 7-day IL, retroactive to May 28. In four starts, the Braves' No. 15 ranked prospect according to MLB.com is 0-1 with a 2.51 ERA with 19 strikeouts and nine walks over 14.1 innings pitched. The Rialto, CA native is playing in his third professional season and was Atlanta's 14th round selection during the 2018 draft out of Rialto High School.

Rodríguez, 25, made three appearances and one start for Triple-A Gwinnett this season, posting no record, but a solid 2.25 ERA. The Venezuelan native struck out 10 and walked four over 8.0 innings with only two runs scoring and holding the opposition to a .179 batting average.

The Braves signed Rodriguez as minor-league free agent on February 23, after spending parts of 2019 and 2020 at the major league level with the Angels. Over 10 appearances and one start for the Angels, Rodriguez was 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 12 walks over 21.1 innings. The 25-year-old spent almost the entire 2020 season at the Angels' alternate training site, but had his contract selected on August 1 and made one relief appearance against Houston, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. He made his major-league debut on July 27, 2019, against Baltimore and went 1.2 innings in relief and did not allow a run. He made his only career big-league start on September 22 at Houston (2.0 IP, 3 R, 1 K).

Rodriguez is no stranger to the Double-A South/Southern League spending all of 2018 and part of 2019 with the former Angels Double-A affiliate Mobile BayBears (now Rocket City Trash Pandas). In 28 starts for Mobile, he was 7-12 with a 6.27 ERA, striking out 129 batters, walking 47 over 132 innings. He faced the M-Braves five times and overall was 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA, but recorded 24 strikeouts to just four walks.

