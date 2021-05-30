M-Braves Walk off Biscuits Again, 2-1

PEARL, Mis. - Shea Langeliers' walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th handed the Biscuits (8-15) a devastating 2-1 loss in their series finale against the Mississippi Braves (12-12) on Sunday night at Trustmark Park.

Tobias Myers, who started the series opener against the M-Braves on Tuesday, started the series finale for the Biscuits on Sunday, and looked good early, retiring the first 11 batters he faced while striking out a season-high seven over the first four innings. Myers allowed just a single to Langeliers, the lone M-Braves player to reach base through the first four frames.

Former big leaguer Jose Rodriguez was on the other side for Mississippi, and the righthander kept the Biscuits off-balance as well striking out five through his first three scoreless innings, while allowing just one hit and a walk-both to Biscuits' lead-off hitter Garrett Whitley.

Wendell Rijo led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to left off Myers, and then Jacob Pearson singled to left. Jefrey Ramos then carved out a sac fly to center field to put the M-Braves on top, 1-0. Dalton Moats came on for Myers and got out of a jam with runners at the corners to end the fifth.

The Biscuits couldn't crack the Mississippi bullpen when Rodriguez departed after five and went 18 consecutive innings without scoring a run between Saturday and Sunday until the ninth, when a Braden Shewmake error eventually led to a Cal Stevenson sac fly off Daysbell Hernandez (2-0) that tied the game at one.

Montgomery's bullpen impressed with Moats (0.1 IP), Jordan Brink (1.2 IP), Jack Laboksy (1.1 IP), and Joel Peguero (1.0) all contributing to the game going to extra innings for a second-straight night.

The Biscuits couldn't score in the top of the 10th, but Langeliers delivered the walk-off RBI-single off Peguero (0-3) on a groundball into left in the bottom half to give the M-Braves their fifth win of the series.

The Biscuits will now head back to Riverwalk Stadium to open up a 12-game home stand on June 1 beginning with a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday. RHP Tommy Romero (0-0) will take the hill for the Butter and Blue beginning at 6:35PM CT.

The rest of the series against the Shuckers includes a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, June 2; A Hey Butter Butter T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Whataburger on Thursday June 3; A Chicken & Baker Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Capital Trailways on Friday June 4; 90s Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday June 5; and a Rays Day Poster.

