Billy McCreary's Farewell Party Thursday, August 29 at 6PM

August 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Billy McCreary of the Danbury Hat Tricks

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Billy McCreary of the Danbury Hat Tricks(Danbury Hat Tricks)

Join the Danbury Hat Tricks on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. to say goodbye to former head coach and general manager Billy McCreary as he moves on to the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. The event will take place in the Axe Tricks Lounge on the second floor of the Danbury Ice Arena.

This is your chance to wish Billy and his family well before they head to Michigan!

Fans of all ages are welcome. Please RSVP to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

On Monday, Aug. 26, starting at 6 p.m., the Hat Tricks are filming a promotional video at the Danbury Ice Arena centered around Jonny Ruiz's return to the Hat Tricks for the 2024-25 season and we want you, the fans, to be a part of it!

Jonny will be in the building and fans are encouraged to make posters and wear Hat Tricks gear-just like a game day! Don't miss a chance to interact with the captain and be a part of Hat Tricks content!

All ages are welcome, and your participation is greatly appreciated.

If you can attend, please email herm@danburyhattricks.com to RSVP.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.