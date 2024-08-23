Aleksander Jirousek Signs in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of young-defenseman, Aleksander Jirousek, for the 2024-25 season.

The 6'1", 215 lb. defender from Whitehorse, Yukon Territories, will join the club in October for training camp on a professional try-out contract. At 21-years-old, Jirousek will be the youngest player at preseason camp for the Black Bears.

Jirousek played two seasons in the KIJHL with the Golden Rockets, totaling 62 games and recording 10 points in the process. During the 22-23 season, Jirousek recorded 173 PIM, averaging 5.2 PIM per game. Last season, Aleksander attended Portage College in Lac LA Biche (First Nations), Alberta, playing in nine games.

