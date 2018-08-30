Bill Spaceman Lee to Play DH on Labour Day

OTTAWA - Due to an arm injury in the lead-up to his Sept. 3 start for the Ottawa Champions, LHP Bill Spaceman Lee will now bat in the Champions lineup as the designated hitter for Ottawa's Labour Day contest against the Rockland Boulders.

Lee does not feel he puts the Champions in the best position to win with his recent arm injury, so he has made the decision to hit in the lineup instead.

As a member of the Montreal Expos, Lee had experience at the plate during his major league career. He fared well, batting .241 with one homer and eight RBI over the course of his four-year career as an Expo. He took 137 at-bats in that span, and will now continue his stat line in the Can-Am League.

Join former Montreal Expos as part of EXPOS DAY at RCGT Park. Bill Spaceman Lee, Oil Can Boyd, Dave Cash, Rondell White, Claude Raymond and Orlando Cabrera will represent "Nos Amours" on Labour Day afternoon, with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Autograph sessions, silent auctions and partial proceeds from every ticket will be donated to the CHEO and the Montreal Children's Hospital.

