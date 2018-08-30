Can-Am League Game Recaps

Trois-Rivieres 5, Rockland 1 (Completion of Suspended Game from August 29)

Trois-Rivieres scored three runs in the third inning to jump ahead 3-0 and would go on from there to beat Rockland 5-1 in the completion of the suspended game from yesterday.

The Aigles received an outstanding pitching performance from reliever Ethan Elias. Elias, who came in to pitch for Wednesday's starter, Kyle Halbohn, went 7 1/3 innings allowing only an earned run on five hits with a walk and 11 big strikeouts. The righty threw 106 pitches and notched his fourth victory of the season.

Offensively for Trois-Rivieres, the 1-2-3 hitters of Alexi Colon, Alberth Martinez and Javier Herrera led the way. The trio went a combined 6-for-11 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBIs. In total, the Aigles had eight hits.

For Rockland in the loss, JC Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Rockland 2, Trois-Rivieres 1 (Regularly Scheduled Game/8 Innings)

Rylan Sandoval singled home Kevin Krause with the go-ahead run in top of the eighth inning as Rockland defeated Trois-Rivieres 2-1 in the regularly scheduled game.

The Boulders jumped out on top 1-0 in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Reggie Wilson. The Aigles came back with a run of their own in the fifth courtesy of a fielder's choice from Alberth Martinez. The contest would stay at 1-1 until the eighth when Sandoval brought home Krause with the eventual game winning tally.

Rockland had 10 hits in the game and was led by Sandoval who went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Mikael Mogues added a pair of hits in four at-bats while Wilson drove in a run and went 1-for-4.

Boulders pitcher Frank Moscatiello tossed two scoreless innings of relief to notch the victory. Moscatiello gave up a hit and struck out three in the seven batters that he faced. The win by the righty improved his mark to 4-3 on the year.

Quebec 7, Ottawa 3

Quebec finished off the three-game sweep of Ottawa as they defeated the Champions by the score of 7-3. With the score tied at 2-2 after five innings of play, the Capitales scored three runs in the sixth and a run in each of the seventh and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.

The Capitales had 10 hits in the contest and was led by Nick Van Stratten who went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored and three RBIs. Yordan Manduley scored three runs in a 2-for-4 night while Kalian Sams and Zach Wilson each blasted a home run.

Quebec starting pitcher Lazaro Blanco threw seven solid innings in earning his fifth win of the season. Blanco gave up an earned run on four hits and struck out eight in a 101-pitch performance.

For Ottawa in the losing effort, Sebastien Boucher had a 2-for-4 game with a run scored and an RBI.

New Jersey 3, Sussex County 2

New Jersey scored a run in seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead and would go on to win by that same margin over Sussex County. The victory by the Jackals gave them a split in the four-game series.

After four scoreless innings to start off the contest, the Miners scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead. New Jersey came back to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth on a two-run home run by Nolan Meadows. The contest would stay that way until the bottom of the seventh when the Jackals pushed across the eventual game winning run.

Meadows went 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Taylor Oldham and David Harris each had a 1-for-3 night with Oldham driving in a run and Harris scoring one.

New Jersey pitcher Evan DeLuca threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory. DeLuca gave up a hit and struck out four in the six batters that he faced. With the win, the southpaw is now a perfect 4-0 on the year.

