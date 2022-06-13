Big Second Inning Dooms Birds

June 13, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Lincoln, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs scored 12 runs in the second inning of Saturday night's contest and never looked back as they topped Sioux Falls 14-4 at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln sent fifteen batters to the plate in the 12-run frame, collecting nine hits and were assisted by two Sioux Falls errors. Matt Goodheart added a two-run homerun in the fourth to give the Saltdogs their largest lead.

Sioux Falls got on the board in the eighth inning with a Trey Michalczewski RBI single followed by an Angelo Altavilla walk with the bases loaded. Gavin LaValley reached on an error with two outs in the ninth before Kona Quiggle belted a two-run homerun.

Michalczewski, Quiggle and LaValley all finished with two hits while Matt Dunaway struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief.

Sioux Falls is now 8-19 on the season and wraps up its six-game roadtrip Sunday afternoon in Lincoln.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.