Timely Hitting Lifts Birds over RedHawks

Fargo, ND - All four of Sioux Falls' runs Thursday night came on two swings as the Birds topped Fargo-Moorhead 4-2 at Newman Outdoor Field.

Jabari Henry got the scoring going with his league-leading 11th homerun; a two-run shot in the top of the third inning. But the RedHawks answered with a solo homerun in the home half and tied the game with a sacrifice bunt an inning later.

The score held until the eighth inning when Nick Gotta and Angelo Altavilla drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs. Wyatt Ulrich then doubled down the left field line, scoring Gotta and Trey Michalczewski. Charlie Hasty worked around a leadoff walk and a single in the home half and Riley Ferrell tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the year.

Henry finished the night 3-5 while Altavilla had two hits. Neil Lang tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five as Colby Wyatt earned the win in relief.

The Birds are now 8-17 overall and head to Lincoln for a three-game series beginning Friday night.

