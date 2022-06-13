Drew Ward Named American Association Batter of the Week

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Drew Ward

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHawks infielder Drew Ward as the Pointstreak Batter of the Week, for the week of June 5-12. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Ward is in his second season with the RedHawks and is batting .378 with 24 hits, six doubles on the year. He's in second place in the league in RBI (28), home runs (10) and fifth in RBI (28)

RedHawks manager Chris Coste said "Drew is a big reason for our early success and every at bat he has us on the edge our seats". He added "this is a well-deserved honor and the best is still to come for him and his family".

The Leedy Okla. native was drafted out of high school by the Washington Nationals in the third round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and played seven seasons in the Nationals farm system. Ward, 27, played in eight games during spring training for Washington in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the MLB and cancelled the MiLB season.

In his first season with the RedHawks, Ward finished the year with a .335 AVG, 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 RBI and 42 runs scored in 58 games. He was named a 2020 American Association All-Star and was the league's August Player of the Month and Player of the Week on July 20.

Following the 2020 season, the Detroit Tigers signed Ward and assigned him to the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A) in 2021, where he played in 78 games and had 66 hits, 16 home runs and 54 RBI with a .784 OPS.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (18-9) will take on the Cleburne Railroaders (6-21) in a three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field, starting Tuesday, June 14 and are currently in second place in the Western Division and trail Kansas City (20-7) by two games.

DREW WARD - LAST 7 GAMES:

DATE OPPONENT AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO HP OBP SLG AVG OPS RESULT

6/12 Lake Country 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 1 2 0.5 0.745 0.378 1.245 6-2 W

6/11 Lake Country 4 2 2 1 0 1 5 0 0 0 0.492 0.719 0.375 1.211 14-3 W

6/10 Lake Country 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0.496 0.685 0.37 1.181 10-16 L

6/9 Sioux Falls 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0.486 0.697 0.371 1.183 2-4 L

6/8 Sioux Falls 5 1 4 0 0 1 4 1 0 0 0.486 0.674 0.372 1.16 9-8 W

6/7 Sioux Falls 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0.465 0.63 0.346 1.095 4-1 W

6/5 @Milwaukee 4 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0.463 0.646 0.354 1.109 5-8 L

TOTALS: 23 7 11 1 0 4 14 8 4 2 .484 .685 .367 1.169 4-3

