Big Nights for Cruz and Skender Not Enough at Lansing

LANSING, Mich. - The TinCaps are on the road as Parkview Field preps to host the K105fm Country Fest concert on Thursday night, and on Wednesday night, Fort Wayne fell to the Lansing Lunguts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate), 5-3, at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Fort Wayne (21-30, 54-65) starter Omar Cruz tossed a career-long six innings with no earned runs allowed. The 20-year-old from Mexico left the game with the 'Caps ahead, 2-1, after he retired the final 10 batters he faced. Cruz struck out seven and allowed only three singles and no walks as he lowered his ERA to 2.78 through seven starts. It was the first time this season he didn't issue a single walk.

The TinCaps scored the game's first run in the top of the second when third baseman Ethan Skender socked an RBI single to plate DH Michael Curry, who had walked and advanced to second on an Agustin Ruiz walk.

Lansing (27-24, 59-61) tied the game with an unearned run in the third.

The 'Caps retook the lead, 2-1, on another Skender RBI hit, this time a two-out double to drive in shortstop Justin Lopez.

The Lunguts rallied for three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to take a 5-2 lead.

Down to the final out, Fort Wayne showed life with Skender delivering another RBI double, the TinCaps stranded the tying runs on base in the ninth.

Skender matched a career high with three hits on the night. It was his second game in a row with a pair of doubles.

