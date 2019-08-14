Dragons Notes for Wednesday

August 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, August 14, 2019 l Game # 51 (121)

Bowling Green Ballpark l Bowling Green, Ky. l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-29, 49-71) at Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-20, 69-51)

RH Adrian Rodriguez (5-2, 3.95) vs. RH Shane Baz (3-2, 3.34)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the first game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Monday: Lansing 4, Dayton 3. The Lugnuts built a 4-1 lead over the first six innings and carried that lead into the ninth before holding off a Dayton comeback effort. The Dragons scored two runs in the ninth on a two-out, two-run double by Morgan Lofstrom and had the tying and winning runs on base when the game ended. Cameron Warren and Mariel Bautista each had two hits for Dayton.

The Playoff Chase: With 20 games to play, the Dragons face a six-game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the wildcard leader.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom has a six-game hitting streak, batting .421 with one home run.

Mariel Bautista is hitting .321 with one home run over his last 13 games.

Jay Schuyler is batting .304 with two home runs over his last 16 games.

Miles Gordon has a four-game hitting streak, going 4 for 12 (.333).

Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run in his first swing of his first game with the Dragons on Friday, becoming the second Dragons player this season to hit a homer in his first game with the club (Jay Schuyler on Opening Night). Lloyd started his pro career at Billings earlier this summer by hitting home runs in his second, third, and fourth games with the team. He was a 1st Team All-Big Ten choice at Indiana in both 2018 and 2019 and also served as the Hoosiers closer on the mound.

Matt Pidich over his last 25 games: 1.45 ERA, 43.1 IP, 29 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 13 BB, 47 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 15 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.95) at Bowling Green RH Miller Hogan (4-3, 3.10)

Friday, August 16 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Connor Curlis (4-4, 2.47) at Bowling Green RH Alan Strong (8-4, 3.06)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 14, 2019

Dragons Notes for Wednesday - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.