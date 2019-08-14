Velazquez Picks up Four RBI as Cubs Beat Captains 6-1

Eastlake, OH: The South Bend Cubs got their important three game series against the Lake County Captains started in a big way on Wednesday night from Classic Park as they beat the Cleveland Indians affiliate 6-1. With the Lansing Lugnuts still on their tail for the wild card spot, South Bend's game one win keeps them in sole possession of a playoff spot.

Against starter Ethan Hankins, who was drafted in the first round by Cleveland last year, South Bend got off to a roaring start with a leadoff home run from Darius Hill. It was Hill's first Midwest League home run.

On the mound, Faustino Carrera set the pace for the Cubs with another quality start. In 5.2 shutout innings, Carrera struck out seven batters and brought his ERA down to 3.31. He earned his seventh win of the season.

Nelson Velazquez was a big part of getting Carrera the win. The top-30 Chicago Cubs prospect had one of his best nights in the Midwest League with four RBI to bring his season total to 19. This comes after Velazquez had a game winning bases clearing double against Fort Wayne in the previous series. The Puerto Rico native is heating up as the playoff race continues.

The Cubs scored four combined runs in their final four innings at the plate and the bullpen backed up Carrera's start. Brendan King and Ivan Medina combined for 3.1 innings of one run baseball.

With the series opening win, the Cubs improve to 65-54 on the season. Lansing also won tonight, so the Cubs will remain one game ahead of the Lugnuts for the wild card spot. South Bend can win the series tomorrow night in game two against Lake County. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

