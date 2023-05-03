Big Night for Offense Powers Revs to Victory in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution got the bats going and slashed 14 hits including two home runs in a 10-4 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the middle of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium on a chilly Wednesday evening.

Lancaster grabbed an early lead against Revs starter Denson Hull who issued an opening walk to Shawon Dunston Jr. who stole second, moved to third on a ground ball, and scored on an Andretty Cordero ground out to third for a 1-0 Lancaster lead after one.

York fired back in the second tying the game after a Drew Mendoza leadoff walk from Barnstormers starter Nile Ball, as Jalen Miller doubled down the right field line to drive in Mendoza and tie the score at one apiece.

The Revs took the lead for good in the top of the fourth when Trent Giambrone doubled off the wall in right-center, plating Mendoza as the Revs took a 2-1 lead.

Hull preserved the lead by striking out the side in the bottom of the fourth to cap his outing. The lefty surrendered just three hits and one run, walked two and struck out three in a no-decision.

The Revs took advantage of an error and three hits in the top of the fifth, including a two-run broken bat single to center field by Giambrone and a run-scoring knock through the right side by Alejandro Rivero to build a 5-1 advantage.

The Barnstormers got one back on an unearned run off of winning pitcher Nelvin Correa (1-0) in the bottom half as Dunston Jr. led off with a walk and later scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2. Correa retired his final six, however, striking out the side in the sixth to close his season debut.

Trey Martin responded in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to right, increasing York's lead back to four runs at 6-2.

Rivero slammed a two-run homer to right in the seventh, ballooning the York lead to 8-2.

Both teams got a pair in the seventh as the Barnstormers got to side-arming righty Andrew Gross, taking advantage of three walks and a two run single to left from Trayvon Robinson, cutting the York lead to 8-4.

Giambrone and Rivero both drove in runs in the ninth as each ended the night with four RBI. Giambrone hit a sac fly to center and Rivero ripped his third hit of the game to drive home the tenth run of the evening for York.

Blake Rogers and Victor Capellan shut the door in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, with 1-2-3 frames to lock down the win.

Every starter had a hit for the Revs who went 8-for-19 with runners in scoring position, after entering the contest collectively 5-for-35 in that situation through the first four games of the season.

The Revs go for the series win in the rubber match on Thursday in Lancaster, going for their first series win of the campaign. York righty Jorge Martinez (0-1) faces Lancaster's Brandyn Sittinger (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Keith Noonan on the call.

