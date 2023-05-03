Late Rally Comes Up a Run Short for Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-6 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an error that scored Jack Elliott. Three more runs (two earned) off Ducks starter Joe Iorio in the third extended the lead to four. Cristian Santana's two-run double and an error that scored Santana did the damage.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Dominick Bucko's RBI double and Jeff Wehler's RBI single made it a 6-0 ballgame. Long Island closed the gap to two with a four-run seventh inning. A wild pitch that scored Joe DeCarlo, a balk that plated Luis Guerrero, Philip Caulfield's RBI single and Adeiny Hechavarria's run-scoring groundout highlighted the inning.

Both teams traded runs in the eighth, as Ricardo Cespedes scores on an error while Dustin Woodcock launched a solo homer to center. Daniel Murphy brought the Ducks to within a run in the ninth with a two-out RBI single, but Long Island could not pull even.

FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano did not factor into the decision but tossed four and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. James Pazos (1-1) picked up the win after recording the final out of the fifth inning. Iorio (0-1) took the loss, conceding four runs (two earned) on 10 hits over five innings with three strikeouts. Jim Fuller collected his first save of the season despite allowing a run on a hit in the ninth.

Caulfield led the Flock with three hits, an RBI and a run. Joe DeCarlo added two hits and a run.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Thirsty Thursday! All fans will be welcome to visit the Duck Club restaurant/bar during the game, and there will be an exclusive buy one, get one half-price special on all Bud and Bud Light products in the ballpark. Left-hander Ian Clarkin (0-1, 3.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Jonathon Crawford (season debut).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

