Blue Crabs Comeback Falls Short against Gastonia

May 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf) The Blue Crabs hosted the Gastonia Honey Hunters on a chilly night in Southern Maryland. These two teams were the first-half division champions and had the two best records in the ALPB just a season ago.

The Blue Crabs wasted no time scoring the first run from a David Harris single into right field, driving in Michael Wielansky; the next inning, first baseman K.C. Hobson hit his 75th career ALPB home run to make it 2-0.

The Honey Hunters got hot in the, scoring five runs and taking the lead. The rally by the away team was capped off by a Scott Manea two-RBI single. Manea got a couple more RBIs in the fifth from a two-run homer into right-center to make it 7-2.

Down 8-2, the Crabs needed a big inning to get back into the game, and Jose Rosario delivered as he drove in a run after blooping a ball into right-center to cut the deficient. The big hit came from Jack Sundberg, who hit a frozen rope into left, and the ball skipped past Steven Sensley and two runs scored, and the score was 8-6.

No more runs would score for the rest of the game, the Blue Crabs had several opportunities to tie the game, but the fight fell just short against Gastonia to open the series.

The Blue Crabs are 3-1 on the year. Game two is tonight, with the first pitch coming at 6:35; fans can purchase tickets online at SoMDBlueCrabs.com or stream the game on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2023

Blue Crabs Comeback Falls Short against Gastonia - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.