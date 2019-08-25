Big Bats in Batavia: Crosscutters Rout the Muckdogs

August 25, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Batavia, N.Y. - Kendall Simmons (12th) and Rudy Rott (1st) socked home runs while the Crosscutters knocked out a season-high 15 hits in a 10-3 blowout win at first-place Batavia (37-31) on Sunday night.

Rott finished just a double shy of the cycle going 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBI. His three-bagger, also a first in his pro career, was part of a five-run rally in the fifth that pushed the Cutters lead to 7-0. The Holmen, Wisconsin native enjoyed his big day while his father was watching from the front row.

Simmons blasted a two-run shot in the third-inning clearing the wall in left-center. The 19-year-old infielder from Macon, Ga. is second in the league in home runs trailing Ezequiel Duran of the Staten Island Yankees by one. He has 10 home runs in his last 22 games played since July 27. Five of his dingers have come against Batavia.

Williamsport (28-39) was also led by Bryson Stott who was 3-for-5 with an RBI while Corbin Williams went 2-for-4 with two driven in.

Spencer Van Scoyoc (W, 4-3) pitched 2.1 innings of relief allowing two runs while recording the win and Gabriel Yanez worked a three-inning save. Brett Schulze racked up six strikeouts in 3.2 frames as the starter in a no-decision.

The Crosscutters continue the series at Batavia on Monday at 7:05 p.m. and Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. LHP Chris Micheles is the scheduled starter for Williamsport on Monday.

WIL 10 15 2 (10)

BAT 3 8 1 (12)

W - Spencer Van Scoyoc (4-3)

L - Andrew Miller (3-5)

S - Gabriel Yanez (1)

HR - Kendall Simmons (12), Rudy Rott (1)

Crosscutters Record: 28-39

Next Game: Monday, August 26, 7:05 p.m. at Batavia Muckdogs

Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, August 28 vs. Auburn Doubledays / Alize Johnson Bobbleheads

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.