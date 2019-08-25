Defensive Miscues Fell Spinners Sunday Evening

LOWELL, MA - After taking two out of three from Vermont over the weekend, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red sox, looked to continue their winning ways Sunday night.

They were unable to do so, however, falling to the Aberdeen IronBirds, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, after committing five errors - leading to four unearned runs and a final score of 10-2 at LeLacheur Park on Sunday evening.

The IronBirds (38-29) jumped on the Spinners (37-31) early on when Dalton Hoiles launched a three-run home run to left field, giving his guys a 3-0 lead early. After Aberdeen scored another in the bottom half of the inning, Lowell got on the board.

Jonathan Diaz led the inning off with a double into right-center field and, after moving up on a passed ball, later scored on an RBI single by Alex Erro.

In the top of the fourth inning, after the IronBirds erupted for three runs, the Spinners came right back and tacked on another run when Diaz drove home Stephen Scott on an RBI triple to left-center field.

In the top of the ninth inning, Aberdeen tacked on three more to make it 10-2.

Bryan Lucas got the start on the mound for Lowell - his third against the IronBirds in 2019. Lucas picked up the loss, however, going 3.1 innings allowing seven runs (three earned) on seven hits, while also striking out one and walking one.

