Early Runs Lead Brooklyn Past Vermont 12-3

August 25, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Vermont Lake Monsters News Release





BROOKLYN, NY - The Cyclones scored five times in the bottom of the first and led 10-0 after three innings as the Vermont Lake Monsters struggles over the years at MCU Park continued on Sunday afternoon in a 12-3 New York-Penn League loss to Brooklyn.

Vermont (30-38), which has lost three straight and five of seven overall, have now lost each of its last four games played at MCU Park, 10 of the last 11 and have 14-35 record in Brooklyn since the Cyclones first season back in 2001.

Brooklyn scored three batters into the bottom of the first with a walk, single and Wilmer Reyes RBI single for a quick 1-0 lead. After Vermont starter Leudeny Pineda (2-1) retired the next two batters, the Cyclones got a Ranfy Adon two-run single, Jose Peroza RBI single and Jose Mena RBI single to cap off the five-run inning.

Brooklyn added a Joe Genord two-run double to end the day for Pineda with two outs in the second, then scored three more times on four hits off reliever Jorge Martinez in the third including back-to-back RBI triples from Antoine Duplantis and Reyes. Luke Ritter added an RBI single as the Cyclones collected 12 of their 15 hits over first three innings.

Vermont got on the scoreboard in the fifth on a Kevin Richards two-out, two-run double to score Yerdel Vargas and Jordan Diaz. It was the 16th double of the season and 33rd-n-34th RBI, both second on the Lake Monsters to Diaz's 17 doubles and 46 RBI.

Kennie Taylor led offf the bottom of the fifth with a homer off Martinez, the 44th home run allowed by Vermont pitchers this season (two short of season record 46 allowed back in 2008). Lake Monsters got another run in seventh on a one-out triple from Marty Bechina, who scored on a Dustin Harris RBI groundout.

Diaz and Jose Rivas (triple) both went 2-for-4 for the Lake Monsters, while all 10 batters in the game for Brooklyn (38-29) had at least one hit along with seven different starters having at least one run scored and one RBI.

The Lake Monsters and Cyclones will play the second of the three-game series in Brooklyn 7:00 pm on Monday with the series finale 7:00 pm Tuesday before Vermont returns to Centennial Field for final three home games of season starting Wednesday vs. Connecticut.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.