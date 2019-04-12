Big Bang Gets Jackson

The Lookouts and Generals battled for several innings before a score as they did last night. Jackson kept trying to score but came up empty all night in the 5-0 loss to the Lookouts. The big bang came in the fifth inning off the bat of Ibanel Isabel when pblasted a grand slam that looked ike it would make to the interstate. It capped a five run inning and the pitching took care of the rest. The bullpen allowed three hits in the next for innings with Ty Boyles getting the win. The Lookouts had all they needed as they were retired up and down in order over the same four innings. Saturday's game has LHP-Scott Moss(0-0,2.25) vs RHP-Matt Peacock(0-1,3.60). Hear the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com at 6:50 EDT

