Farm to Table Dinner Coming to Blue Wahoos Stadium

April 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - Blue Wahoos Stadium will host its second annual "Under the Lights: A Farm to Table" dinner experience on Saturday, May 11th from 7:00-9:00 PM. A limited number of tickets for the event are on-sale now and are expected to sell out quickly. The spring event follows the sold-out inaugural Farm to Table dinner hosted on the field last fall.

The full-course, family-style farm-to-table dinner will be held on the second and third baselines of Admiral Fetterman Field at Blue Wahoos Stadium, giving ticket holders a chance to experience the field - and Blue Wahoos Stadium - from a perspective typically reserved only for baseball players. Ticket holders will be treated to a menu highlighting fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, artfully prepared by Executive Chefs James Briscione and Joel Pena, with wine selected by Brooke Parkhurst.

Briscione is a chef, author and Food Network personality. He was the first-ever two-time Chopped champion and is the host of the award-winning Food Network digital series Man Crafted.

Parkhurst is a novelist, cookbook author, and former host of ABC's internet and digital cable food series. Briscione and Parkhurst regularly appear on Dr. Oz and have been featured guests on The Today Show and Fox & Friends. Their first restaurant, Angelena's Ristorante Italiano, is set to open in Spring 2019 in downtown Pensacola.

Tickets for the inaugural Under the Lights Farm-to-Table Dinner are priced at $125 and may be purchased at the Blue Wahoos Box Office, located at 351 W. Cedar St., or at BlueWahoos.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.