Best of WNBA: Weeks 1-8

July 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







The first half of the 2025 WNBA season delivered incredible moments, game-changing plays, and non-stop action

From clutch shots to lockdown defense and everything in between, we're counting down the best highlights from Weeks 1 through 8.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here







