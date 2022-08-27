Bess gives Fresno "Marvel"ous 6-5 walk-off in 10 versus Stockton and 10th consecutive victory

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (73-45, 32-20) walked-off on the Stockton Ports (41-77, 16-36) 6-5 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. With the victory, Fresno improved to 25-3 (+122 run differential, 228-106) versus the Ports this year and 42-10 against Stockton over the past two seasons. The Grizzlies have now won 10 in a row, a season-long. Fresno enjoyed an 11-game winning streak last year from July 9-21 and obtained a franchise-record 12 consecutive wins from June 23 - July 4 in 2017. The Grizzlies relished their first extra-innings walk-off at home, second walk-off of the series, fourth against the Ports and seventh overall of the year. Fresno seized their 16th comeback triumph in the seventh inning or later as well.

In the top of the first, Yanquiel Fernandez clawed the Grizzlies ahead 1-0 with a single to left, plating Adael Amador. The Ports tied the game at one in the second from a force out and throwing error. A.J. Lewis pushed Fresno back in front 2-1 in the second after a rocket double to right. Zach Kokoska raced home on the play. In the fifth, Stockton grabbed the lead from a Danny Bautista single and a strikeout that got to the backstop. Bautista finished the evening with four hits and a pair of runs. The Ports extended their advantage to 4-2 in the sixth from a Brennan Milone single to right. In the bottom half of the frame, the Grizzlies knotted the affair at four from a Bryant Quijada double to right and a Ports miscue. Stockton snatched the advantage back in the seventh from a Tommy Stevenson double to left. That would conclude the Ports scoring.

The Grizzlies went to the bottom of the ninth trailing 5-4 when the comeback claws started to display. Benny Montgomery and Fernandez spanked back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. A batter later, Juan Brito came to the dish. On an 0-1 count, Brito ripped a single to left, notching Montgomery and tying the contest at five. The game headed to extras for the second time at Chukchansi Park in 2022 (April 24th vs. Lake Elsinore, 8 innings). After a clean top of the 10th, Fresno just needed one run to send the Growlifornia crowd home happy. Pinch-runner and automatic batter at second Braxton Fulford scampered to third after a beautiful bunt by Quijada. Cuba Bess stepped up to the plate and laced the second pitch he saw to center, scoring Fulford. The Grizzlies mobbed Bess at second base for another one-run, walk-off victory.

Thanks to the late-inning heroics, Fresno reliever Angel Chivilli (2-1) secured the decision while Stockton closer Hunter Breault (2-6) suffered the loss. Grizzlies starter Victor Juarez did not factor in the final line despite a great outing. He allowed three runs (one earned) over five innings of work. He permitted one walk and struck out four. The Grizzlies locked up a series win and look to stay on their winning ways tomorrow for Fresno State Night at Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Cuba Bess (1-4, RBI, HBP; walk-off 1B)

- C Bryant Quijada (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB; key sac bunt in 10th)

- 1B A.J. Lewis (1-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (3-5, RBI, SB)

- SS Juan Brito (2-5, RBI)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- DH Danny Bautista (4-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB)

- 1B Tommy Stevenson (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- SS Dereck Salom (2-5, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday August 27 Stockton Ports (Home) Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (1-4, 6.21) vs. Fresno RHP McCade Brown (4-4, 4.77) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies celebrated Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Fresno took the field in exclusive Black Panther jerseys. They were dope!

Both walk-offs in this series saw the game-winning run scored by a pinch-runner.

Fresno has mashed 60 homers over their 28 affairs against Stockton this season, with four contests of five taters or more. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 249 batters over the past 24 contests against the Ports.

