Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

August 27, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Ports RHP Dheygler Gimenez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Tonight's promotion:

8/27 (Saturday, August 27th)- Fresno State Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Special Night recognizing the Grizzlies and Fresno State.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the sixth and final series between the clubs in 2022, while also the fourth meeting in Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Thanks to yesterday's 6-5 (10) win, the Grizzlies improved to 25-3 (+122 run differential, 228-106) versus the Ports this year, 42-10 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 22-2 at Banner Island Ballpark (117-39 run differential this year). On July 23rd, the Grizzlies broke the team record for the most victories (now, 25) against an opponent in a single season (previously: Visalia, 19, 2021). Fresno has mashed 60 homers over their 28 affairs against Stockton this season, with four contests of five taters or more. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 249 batters over the past 24 contests against the Ports.

RIDING THAT WINNING WAVE: Fresno walked-off on Stockton 6-5 (10) for Marvel Night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies have now won 10 in a row, a season-long. Fresno enjoyed an 11-game winning streak last year from July 9-21 and obtained a franchise-record 12 consecutive wins from June 23 - July 4 in 2017. The Grizzlies relished their first extra-innings walk-off at home, second walk-off of the series, fourth against the Ports and seventh overall of the year. Fresno seized their 16th comeback triumph in the seventh inning or later as well. Cuba Bess was the recipient of the walk-off single and Braxton Fulford scored the winning run. For the second straight walk-off, the winning run was from a pinch-runner (Zach Kokoska). Fresno is one of three teams (Eugene and Rocket City) who won the first half and also lead their divisions in the second half. The Grizzlies are tied for the second most wins in Minor League Baseball (Charleston RiverDogs, 79), but have the highest run differential at 190 (+.38, Cedar Rapids, 162).

FROM HOOSIER TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #28 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his 17th start in a Fresno uniform. Brown was named California League Pitcher of the Month for June after going 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA in five starts. He scattered 19 hits over 26.1 innings and held opponents to a league-best .194 average. Brown led the league with 39 strikeouts and fanned eight or more batters in his last three June starts, including a season-high 10 on June 23 versus Modesto. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 down in the Rockies Arizona complex. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are second in all of Minor League Baseball with 114 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 127). The 114 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 252 doubles (El Paso, 264), second with 805 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 808), third with a .460 slugging percentage, third with an .829 OPS, third with 1,883 total bases, tied for third with a .369 OBP, fourth with a .276 batting average, fourth with 48 sacrifice flies, fourth with 705 RBI and fourth with 1,127 hits. Fresno is fifth with the fewest amount of strikeouts (956) in all of MiLB and lead the California League in homers (146, +8).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked tied for third at 78 walks with Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007). Up next is Jon Singleton (2016), who had 83 walks in his respective season. Amador also has 92 runs, which now passes Jason Ellison (2004) for sixth in single-season runs. Up next is Todd Linden (2004), who had 93 runs in his respective season.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On August 24th versus Stockton, Fernandez powered his 32nd double of the year, putting him in a tie for seventh with Jason Ellison (2004), Scott McClain (2008) and Brett Harper (2008) for that feat. Up next is Matt Downs (2009), who had 33 doubles in his respective season. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Fernandez also has 98 RBI, two shy of joining the Top 10. Scott McClain (2007) notched 100 RBI in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 29 doubles, two shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Brito has 70 walks, one shy of joining the Top 10. Dante Powell (1998) recorded 71 walks in his respective season.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (16-16), Beige (10-4), Black & Gold (12-2), Gray (25-20), Specialty Promo (2-2), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: This morning, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the second-half champions of the Northern Division, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

BUSTER BOBBLEHEAD: The Grizzlies announced earlier this month that the organization will honor Buster Posey's retirement from professional baseball with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, September 3. This giveaway, presented by Healthy Fresno County, will be the organization's fourth time producing a bobblehead for the San Francisco Giants legend and can be picked up by being one of the first 3,000 fans in attendance at the game. Prior to starting his illustrious Giants career, Buster Posey spent parts of two seasons in a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. Posey played 82 games with Fresno, batting .337 with a .535 slugging percentage and .956 OPS. He blasted 11 homers and drove in 54 runs over those 82 games before making the Bay Area his permanent home. Fans can purchase tickets to the September 3 game starting at $15 at FresnoGrizzlies.com, at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Grizzlies at 559-320-8497(TIXS). The team is also offering a limited number of Buster Posey Tribute ticket packages. Purchasing this bundle will guarantee a bobblehead and also includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games and the Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway game (September 3) for only $37, a nod to Posey's .337 batting average with the Grizzlies. This special 3-game package can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

AUGUST 28, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 5:05 PM PT

RHP Mitch Myers (4-8, 5.50) vs. RHP Jarrod Cande (4-4, 5.04)

AUGUST 30, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 2.57)

AUGUST 31, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 1.50)

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Brayan Castillo (3-4, 5.96)

Recent Transactions:

8/17: RHP Jaden Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/17: LHP Tanner Propst: Placed on IL (retroactive 8/16)

Upcoming promotions:

8/28 (Sunday, August 28th)- Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night, Presented by Fresno Pet ER, with character appearances by Marshall & Everest in the Estrella Jalisco Cantina, so bring your phones for pictures!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Promotion: Pre-Game Catch on the Field! Play catch on the field from 4:05pm - 4:35pm, on the right field line.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.