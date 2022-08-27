Rancho Keeps Rolling, with Another Win over Rawhide

August 27, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - Luis Rodriguez drove in five runs and the Quakes won their third straight road game, defeating the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 12-4 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The win for Rancho not only gives them three straight, but four of five and a series-win over the Rawhide.

Rodriguez doubled twice, knocked in five and scored a run, to lead Rancho's 14-hit effort.

In just his second game as a Quake, Rayne Doncon, who finished with two hits on the night, cracked a two-run homer off Visalia starter Dylan Ray (0-1), giving Rancho the lead for good in the third inning at 2-0.

Chris Campos got the start and tossed two scoreless frames to pave the way. Benony Robles (6-2) pitched four innings and gave up just two runs to earn the win in relief.

Jake Vogel had two hits and two RBIs, while Dalton Rushing, Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Taylor Young also finished with two hits each.

Rancho (27-26, 63-56) remains five games back of Inland Empire, who has also won four of the first five games in their current series with the Lake Elsinore Storm. The Quakes will look for five of six on Sunday night in Visalia, sending Darlin Pinales (0-0) to the mound in his Rancho debut. The Rawhide will counter with Brock Jones, with first pitch slated for 6:00pm.

The Quakes will be on the road for two full weeks, before returning for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.