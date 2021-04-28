Besinger's Goal Not Enough against Macon

April 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE- The Havoc fell short against the Mayhem on Tuesday night. After a Macon goal in the first period, Tommy Besinger tied the game in the second with his fifth goal of the season. The Mayhem followed up Besinger's goal with one of their own which proved to be the game-winning goal.

The Havoc return to action on Friday at Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2021

Besinger's Goal Not Enough against Macon - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.