SPHL Announces Suspension

April 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Scott Cuthrell Knoxville's Scott Cuthrell has been suspended one game as a result of an unpenalized slashing incident in the second period of SPHL Game 100, Knoxville at Pensacola, played on Sunday, April 25.

Cuthrell will miss Knoxville's upcoming game against Macon on Friday, April 30.

