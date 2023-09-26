Berroa, Freeman Receive League Honors

Minor League Baseball announced postseason awards for the Texas League today with two Arkansas Travelers being selected. Right-handed pitcher Prelander Berroa was one of the two relief pitchers named to the squad, and Manager Mike Freeman was voted as the Texas League Manager of the Year.

After beginning the season in the starting rotation, Berroa excelled with a move to the bullpen in early May. He posted a 2.89 ERA for the season with a 5-1 record and six saves. He struck out 101 batters in just 65.1 innings while walking only 39 and holding opponents to a .193 batting average. Berroa also made his Major League debut this season throwing 0.2 innings scoreless on July 21 for Seattle against the Blue Jays. The 23-year old is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Giants in May of 2022. He was originally signed as an international free agent by the Minnesota Twins in July of 2016.

Freeman was selected as the Texas League Manager of the Year leading the Travs to a North Division best 73-65 record in the regular season. The club won 45 games in the first half of the season and carried the best record in all of Double-A for a majority of the year. He is the first Arkansas skipper to be named TL Manager of the Year since Chris Maloney in 1998. Freeman is in his first season as a coach or manager after a playing career that wrapped up in 2021. He played for six big league clubs over his Major League career.

Last week, the honors were announced for the High-A Northwest League, and two players currently with the Travelers were named to their postseason team. Tyler Locklear was selected as the league's top first baseman, and Alberto Rodriguez was one of the three outfielders to receive NWL postseason recognition.

