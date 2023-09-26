Emmet Sheehan Named Texas League All-Star

September 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







During the regular season, the Tulsa Drillers accumulated the most individual player awards in the Texas League, with nine players earning honors. Today, the Drillers have added another accolade when it was announced that pitcher Emmet Sheehan has been named to the 2023 Texas League All-Star Team.

Sheehan was a part of the best minor league starting rotation before his departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 16. To that point, Tulsa starting pitchers had posted a minor league-best 2.83 staff ERA, with Sheehan earning a 4-1 record, and a 1.86 ERA. At the time of his promotion, he had the second most strikeouts in Double-A with 88 in 53.1 innings.

Sheehan was transferred from Tulsa to the Dodgers on June 16 when he made his major league debut by pitching six hitless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.