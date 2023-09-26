Halloween with the Hooks Set for October 26

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks announce the return of Halloween with the Hooks, taking place on Thursday, October 26 at Whataburger Field from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. presented by H-E-B.

The tenth annual event is FREE to the public and includes a costume contest that will begin near home plate at 6:30 p.m. with prizes for the top three contestants. All activities will take place at Whataburger Field, including trick-or-treat candy stops around the concourse and warning track, carnival games and a pumpkin patch "photo BOOth" at the Hooks mural located just outside the main gate at Ken Schrom Plaza.

The Hooks will be accepting food donations to benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to donate canned food items upon their arrival to Whataburger Field.

"H-E-B is excited to be the presenting sponsor of Halloween with the Hooks, an event we have participated in since its' beginnings," said Krystal Houck, H-E-B's Sr. Director of Marketing & Merchandising. "Whether you are part of the costume contest or there for trick-or-treating, this experience offers an opportunity to connect with the community in a safe and family-friendly environment."

Halloween with the Hooks also coincides with CC Movie Nights, presented by Reliant. Guests can enjoy the animated family-friendly film DC League of Super Pets starting at 7:00 p.m. on the videoboard.

"Halloween with the Hooks is among one of our staff's favorite post-season events held at Whataburger Field each year," said Maggie Freeborn, Hooks Director of Business Development. "We couldn't orchestrate an event like this without the support of H-E-B and our local businesses who assist in providing a fun and safe night of trick-or-treating for our local community."

Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase. Pets are not allowed.

For more information, visit the Halloween with the Hooks page. Companies that wish to participate in the trick-or-treat portion and set up a table for free may contact Maggie Freeborn via email ([email protected]) or by phone at 361-561-4676.

