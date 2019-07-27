Bennett Secures 400th Win

WASHINGTON, PA - With Friday night's 4-2 win over the Washington Wild Things, Jamie Bennett, the manager of the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, secured his 400th career victory.

Bennett is the only manager in team history and is in the midst of his eighth season at the helm. Originally hired for the 2012 season to build the team from the ground up, Bennett has guided the Boomers to a record of 400-335 and is 10th all-time in Frontier League history in wins in just over seven and a half seasons. Six of the other managers to win 400 games remain active in the league. The Tennessee native is the only manager in league history to own three Frontier League championships and has twice been honored as the league's Roger Hanners Award winner as the manager of the year.

Bennett has produced four winning seasons during his tenure, opening the organization's history with a 54-42 season in 2012 and was selected to manage the West Division in the Frontier League All-Star Game. Bennett also serves as a coach at the All-Star Game in 2015 and 2016 before again managing the team in 2017. The team won the division in 2013, reaching the playoffs for the first time after finishing 59-37. On the way to the team's first championship in just their second season, the Boomers became the first team in league history to go 6-0 in the playoffs, sweeping Florence and Lake Erie. Bennett was chosen as the league's manager of the year.

The Boomers became just the third team in league history to repeat as champions in 2014, tying for the division crown with a 61-35 record but ultimately losing the tiebreaker for the division. During the playoffs, the Boomers faced three elimination games, winning them all before dispatching River City in four games to win the title, celebrating at home. After losing seasons in 2015 and 2016, Schaumburg had the best season in franchise history in 2017, leading wire-to-wire on the way to another division title with a 66-30 record. The Boomers won the Frontier League championship by topping the Florence Freedom in four games, needing just six years to become the league's first ever three-time champion. Bennett won his 300th game in 13 innings on August 1, 2017 and was again named as the league's manager of the year.

The Boomers are in the midst of a 34-29 season and find themselves one game back in both the East Division and wild card chase. Schaumburg has won five consecutive three-game series. The team continues a three-game slate in Pennsylvania tonight before returning home on Monday evening. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

JAMIE BENNETT FILE

ALMA MATER: University of Tennessee

SEASON: Eighth (Originally hired on October 11, 2011)

ROGER HANNERS AWARD: 2013 and 2017

PLAYOFF APPEARANCES: 3 (2013, 2014 and 2017)

FRONTIER LEAGUE TITLES: 3 (2013, 2014 and 2017)

POSTSEASON RECORD: 18-4

DIVISION TITLES: 2 (2013 and 2017)

ALL-STARS: 36 (32 Mid-season; 4 Postseason)

ALL-STAR APPEARANCES: 4 (Manager - 2012 and 2017; Coach - 2015 and 2016)

AWARD WINNERS: 1 (David Harris; Morgan Burkhart Award as league MVP in 2017)

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: 15 (Two in 2019 in Pitchers Aaron Rozek and Gunnar Kines)

FORMER PLAYERS ACTIVE IN AFFILIATED BALL: 5

YEAR-BY-YEAR

2012: 54-42

2013: 59-37 - Frontier League Champions; West Division Champs; Roger Hanners Award

2014: 61-35 - Frontier League Champions

2015: 40-56

2016: 41-55

2017: 66-30 - Frontier League Champions; East Division Champs; Roger Hanners Award

2018: 45-51

2019: 34-29

