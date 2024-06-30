Benjamin's Slam Paces Spikes' 14-7 Win Over Black Bears

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Samuel Benjamin smashed a grand slam, the 18th in State College Spikes history, for his MLB Draft League-leading fifth homer of the season to help key the Spikes' 14-7 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Benjamin's bomb, a 390-foot shot to right field off West Virginia (9-12) starter Dylan Cheeley, also increased his RBI total to an MLB Draft League-leading 23 in his 22nd game of the year. The grand slam was the Spikes' (12-11) first since Brennen Dorighi in the second half of last year, and allowed Benjamin to join big leaguers Alex Dickerson, David Washington, Andy Young and Lars Nootbaar on the franchise's list of grand slam hitters.

The blast was also the centerpiece of an eight-run second for State College. The Spikes followed with six runs in the third, starting with Manny Jackson's solo homer to right-center field, a 396-foot shot for his second of the year, and finishing with Jackson's two-run single to left field.

Blake Wilson and A.J. Salgado also drove in three runs apiece for the Spikes.

Jaxon Dalena allowed two runs, with just one earned, over three innings to start the game on the mound for State College. Jalen Warwick (2-0) followed with 2 2/3 innings of relief for the victory.

Jeff Liquori and Jack O'Dowd each homered for the Black Bears. Cheeley took the loss on the mound for West Virginia.

Sunday, the Spikes finish their weekend series with the Black Bears in a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Ben Harris (2-1) gets the ball for State College, while West Virginia will send right-hander Christian Womble (0-2) to the hill.

