Sunday's Cutters Game Canceled

June 30, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Today's Williamsport Crosscutters game against the Frederick Keys has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions. This game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated June 30, 2024 can be exchanged in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2024 Cutters home game.

Williamsport will begin a four-game series against the State College Spikes. Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with games on Thursday, July 4th and Friday, July 5th being played at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled for Thursday, July 4th;

Cutters Bucket Hat Giveaway - Presented by Professional Petroleum. Cutters patriotic bucket hats for the first 1,000 fans.

Summer Patio Makeover - Presented by Beiter's and Aquarius Pool & Patio. Some lucky fan will win a new gas grill and patio set.

Dollar Dog Day - Presented by Country Store Brand Meats. $1 hot dogs all day.

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $3 domestic pints & $1 off craft beer pints until 2:30 p.m.

Thank-You Thursday - Presented by American Legion Post 104, Hamilton-Patriot & MSG Sean Thomas Foundation. Two free Stadium Reserved tickets for veterans & active-duty military with ID.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 30, 2024

