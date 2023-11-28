Ben Hartman Named Double-A and Texas League Head Groundskeeper of the Year

Minor League Baseball (MiLB™) announced that Ben Hartman was named the Head Groundskeeper of the Year for the Texas League. In addition, he was awarded the overall award for all of Class AA.

Hartman repeats as the Texas League Groundskeeper of the Year, earning the award in 2022. He joined the Wind Surge in 2021 and has oversaw the field in all three seasons.

The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2023 season.

In addition to preparing the field for 69 Wind Surge baseball games, one collegiate baseball game, several high school baseball games and eight football games throughout the 2022 season, Hartman also overseen the facility and much more.

"We are proud of Ben for being recognized as the Top field in all of The Texas League and all of Double-A," said Wind Surge President, Jay Miller. His dedication to the team is incredible and this award symbolizes the effort he and his crew " said Wind Surge President, Jay Miller. We are glad that our league publicly acknowledges the results of Ben's approach and hard work. I also want to recognize Ben and his leadership, without Jake Cooley and his staff, we would not be able to showcase a top notch field."

"We are pleased to recognize the winners of these awards as they work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the best possible environment for our players and staffs," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "Their efforts are appreciated and do not go unnoticed by players and coaches throughout the Minor Leagues."

