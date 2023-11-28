Blake Glass Awarded Texas League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year

Congratulations to Blake Glass, the incredible Midland RockHounds' Visiting Clubhouse Manager, on winning the prestigious 'Texas League Visiting Clubhouse Attendant' Award!

Blake spent his first season with the Midland RockHounds in 2023 as the Visiting Clubhouse Manager. Before coming to the RockHounds, Blake worked five seasons for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League in the clubhouse. During the season he is responsible for taking care of all the visiting teams' needs including providing a clean, comfortable environment while teams are traveling to Momentum Bank Ballpark. Blake lives in Lancaster, PA during the offseason and in his free time he enjoys playing golf, traveling with friends, and spending quality time with family.

His dedication, passion, and unparalleled service have left a lasting impact on everyone who stepped into Momentum Bank Ballpark in 2023. Take a look at what Ray Fieldhouse - Assistant General Manager of the 'Hounds, as well as opposing team managers had to say about Blake's hospitality;

"Blake is by far our BEST Visiting Clubhouse Manager in my 27 years in Midland! He has the utmost professionalism and keeps an organized and tidy clubhouse. I often gauge how a "Clubby" is doing based on how often he comes to me needing anything and/or visiting team personnel coming to me in regard to the clubhouse manager. Considering that never happened is a clear indication on how well Blake did." - Ray Fieldhouse, AGM Midland RockHounds

"He (Blake) was awesome! Don't lose him because someone else will be lucky to get him" - Shawn Roof - Manager, Amarillo Sod Poodles

"Blake is by far the best Clubby ever! You're lucky to have him. I wish we had him on the home side in Tulsa!" - Scott Hennesey - Manager, Tulsa Drillers

"Blake is a 5 on a scale of 1-5 as a Clubby. He was our Visiting Clubby in Midland for two 6 game series there. Professional, caring, communicates well and has everything ready and in order the minute you walk in! He is attentive, will do whatever it is needed or asked and never skips a beat. The two times we were (in Midland) I always heard our players and staff talking about the job he did. It did NOT go unnoticed!" - Luke Montz - Manager, San Antonio Missions

