New Sod Being Installed at ONEOK Field Wednesday Afternoon

November 28, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The renovation and upgrade of the playing surface at ONEOK Field is nearing completion. A portion of the new sod has been installed, and the remainder of the new grass is expected to be installed on Wednesday afternoon.

The new surface will bring ONEOK Field into compliance of all standards that are now required by Major League Baseball for affiliated, minor league fields.

4Most Sports Group has overseen the renovation project. The 4Most Sports Group includes a number of groundskeepers with experience in Major League Baseball with former Texas Rangers groundskeeper Tom Burns serving as the primary consultant on the ONEOK Field project.

JonesPlan of Tulsa has been responsible for all work.

Tahoma bermuda grass is being used over the entire field. Tahoma was developed at Oklahoma State University and offers an improved wear tolerance and a resistance to drought and cold temperatures.

The sod being installed at ONEOK Field was grown at Riverview Sod Farm in Bixby.

The previous surface had been in place since the opening of ONEOK Field in 2010.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.