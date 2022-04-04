Beloit Sky Carp Announce Honkball League
April 4, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT, WI - What's the difference between Honk Ball and kickball? Nothing! Gather your gaggle and join the Beloit Sky Carp's Honk Ball summer kickball league. Teams receive exclusive benefits including beer specials, league t-shirts, and trophies. The cost is $750 per team, with a minimum of eight (8) players and a maximum of 18 players, and at least five (5) players must be females.
The season runs for three months and begins Monday, June 6 with the top 12 teams competing in playoffs in late August. Games will be played on Monday nights, except holidays, and will begin at 6 PM and run until 9 PM.
Looking to sign up your team? Visit SkyCarp.com for more info. Registration will close Monday, May 2.
