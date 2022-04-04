Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: Opening Weekend April 8-10

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are ready to take the field. Are you ready to take the stands? Opening weekend of the 2022 Midwest League season starts with Opening Night against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday night with the gates to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium opening at 5:00pm and first pitch scheduled for 6:40pm. The week ends with day games on Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8 at 6:40pm - OPENING NIGHT; All-Fan Vintage Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: All fans to attend this game will receive one vintage bobblehead in either a Brats, Cascabeles, or Udder Tuggers jersey courtesy of Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair. There are also limited-edition variant jersey bobbleheads mixed in with the regular bobbleheads. The Astronomers will perform the National Anthem prior to the start of the game. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9 at 1:10pm; Family Day presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Come on out for the first day game of the season! This is a day for the whole family courtesy of Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game to have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10 at 1:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Chick-fil-A. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches are scheduled to wear their 2022 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps for the first time this season. Postgame autographs are back courtesy of Tundraland! Players will be available for autographs with fans after the game.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, flex packages, and individual games for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

