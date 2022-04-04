Limited Tickets Available for Dragons Opening Weekend

DAYTON, OHIO - A limited number of single-game tickets remain available for Dayton Dragons opening weekend games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Game dates and times are as follows:

Friday, April 8 (Opening Night): 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 9: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 10: 1:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2022 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

On-line at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

The box office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 noon and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 (a shipping charge is added for tickets that are mailed).

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. (Exceptions: Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 23 are 1:05 p.m. starts; Monday, July 4 is a 7:05 p.m. start). Gates open one hour prior to game time.

Wendy's Friends and Family Days/Nights

Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights at Day Air Ballpark and provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggee Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats, or $13 for lawn tickets.

Dates are Saturday, April 9; Saturday, April 23; Sunday, May 22; Sunday, June 5; Thursday, June 23; Friday, June 24; Saturday, July 9; Saturday, August 6; Thursday, August 11; Friday, September 2.

Group ticket opportunities are also available through the Dragons, including luxury suites, seating in the Dragons Lair, party decks, on the third base side, and on the Lawn at Day Air Ballpark. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play a 66-game home schedule at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Individuals and groups seeking information about Dayton Dragons group tickets, lawn tickets, the season ticket wait list, sponsorship opportunities or booking a Dragons speaker are encouraged to contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or on the web at daytondragons.com.

