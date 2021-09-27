Beer Bats at No-Li Brewhouse to Support the Redband Rally Campaign

September 27, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







The season for the Spokane Indians may have ended last Friday but the Redband Rally Beer Bats are back for one final night this year!

On Wednesday, September 29th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the 25 oz. Redband Rally Beer Bats will be on sale at No-Li Brewhouse (1003 E Trent Ave #170, Spokane, WA 99202).

For $20 you can enjoy a limited-edition beer bat filled with either No-Li's Redband Ale or Big Juicy IPA. $10 from each bat will be donated back to the Redband Rally Campaign.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.