2022 Season Tickets and NatPacks on Sale

(Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club has announced its 2022 Schedule that includes all home and away dates. It features 66 home games at Nat Bailey Stadium as part of a 132-game season slate, headlined by Opening Day on April 19 and Canada Day on July 1. Promotions and First Pitch times will be released in the coming weeks.

Starting Monday, September 27th Season Tickets and NatPacks will now be available for the highly anticipated return to historic Nat Bailey Stadium. With the increased number of games during the High-A West Season, the Canadians have added a 25-Game NatPack which allows for fans to enjoy the flexibility of choosing the games you want to see and in different areas of the Reserved Grandstand. The C's have also added a Half Season package available in the Reserved Grandstand sections which is perfect for the dedicated fan who just can't make it to all the games. Half Season Ticket Holders will have the option of choosing Package A or B which includes 33 pre-selected games for the 2022 Season.

For questions about ticketing options for the 2022 Season, please call 604 872 5232.

