Bears Unable to Close Out Series in 4-1 Loss to Americans

May 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears (9-3) were prevented from closing out their series with the Rochester Americans (8-5) following a 4-1 loss in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night at GIANT Center, in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,520. The Bears now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Rochester struck first at 4:43 of the first period when Jiri Kulich's wrister from the left circle got past the blocker of Hunter Shepard.

Through two periods of play, the Bears outshot the Americans 24-17.

Rochester scored early in the third as Lukas Rousek snapped a shot past Shepard at 1:22.

The Bears finally solved Malcom Subban at 3:44 when Aliaksei Protas deflected a point shot from Logan Day for a power-play goal, his fifth tally of the playoffs. Joe Snively collected a secondary assist.

The Americans, however, countered with a power-play goal from Michael Mersch at 13:11 and an empty-net tally from Rousek at 18:38.

Shots finished 33-27 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 23-for-26 for the Bears in the loss; Subban went 32-for-33 in the loss for the Americans. Hershey was 1-for-2 on the power play, while Rochester went 1-for-4.

The Bears' 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, continues when the Chocolate and White face the Rochester Americans for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Blue Cross Arena on Friday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. Should the series return home to GIANT Center for Game 7, that will take place on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including games, dates, times, and ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.