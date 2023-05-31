Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m.

May 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, as they return to GIANT Center tonight to host the Rochester Americans for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. A win tonight for the Bears would clinch a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals.

#2 Hershey Bears (9-2) at #3 Rochester Americans (7-5)

May 31, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Eastern Conference Finals - Game 5 | Hershey leads series, 3-1 | GIANT Center

Referees: Cody Beach (#45), Mike Sullivan (#89)

Linespersons: Mitchell Hunt (#62), Justin Johnson (#57)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans in attendance will receive a Hersheypark ticket upon entry to the game, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2023.

Season Ticket Holders who have purchased a Playoff Package: please use Round 4, Home Game 3 ticket(s) for tonight.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call

TV: Antenna TV (WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88), NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears faced the Americans on Monday, and battled back from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-2 victory. Rochester's Linus Weissbach scored at 3:01 of the opening frame and again at 16:01 of the second period. Lucas Johansen finally got Hershey on the board midway through the third period at 10:06, and Connor McMichael tied the game at 12:11. Mason Morelli then scored at 15:27 when he grabbed a Logan Day rebound and stuffed it past Malcom Subban for the eventual game-winner. Morelli capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:03. Hunter Shepard made 20 saves for the win.

THIRD PERIOD FIREWORKS:

While the Bears were known for being opportunistic starters in the first period during the regular season, during the playoffs, Hershey has been thriving in the third period. The Bears are tied with Coachella Valley with 19 goals in the third period, and Hershey's goal differential of +14 in the final frame is tops in the AHL.

GAME 5 HISTORY:

The Bears are 10-7 over the last 15 years in Game 5s. Hershey is currently in the midst of a 6-0 run in Game 5 scenarios dating back to 2016, when the Bears won Game 5 in each of its first three playoff rounds (2-1 vs. Portland; 5-3 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; 3-2 vs. Toronto) en route to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals. Hershey's last series-clinching Game 5 win on home ice in a best-of-seven series was April 21, 2010 as part of the East Division Semifinals, a 4-1 victory over Bridgeport.

CANNING TROPHY IS IN THE BUILDING:

The Richard F. Canning Trophy will be on hand inside GIANT Center tonight, with Hershey in position to capture the Eastern Conference crown on home ice. The last time the Bears won the Eastern Conference title in front of a home crowd was on May 22, 2010, when Boyd Kane scored at 7:06 of overtime in Game 6 to send the Bears to the Calder Cup Finals. A victory for the Bears would vault the club into the Calder Cup Finals and allow Hershey to add to its league-leading totals of most Finals appearances in AHL history, which currently sits at 23.

BEARS BITES:

Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael are tied for second in the AHL with two insurance goals...Hendrix Lapierre is tied for 11th in rookie playoff scoring with five points (2g, 3a)...Hershey has scored four goals in the third period twice in the current postseason (May 29 at Rochester and May 4 vs. Charlotte)...The Bears are 3-1 on home ice in the playoffs when outshooting their opponents...Hershey is 7-0 when scoring a power-play goal in the postseason...Hunter Shepard has allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of his 11 starts...The Bears rank fifth with a penalty kill that has gone 23-for-27 (85.2%), and have gone 11-for-11 in their last five games dating back to the Atlantic Division Finals series against Hartford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.