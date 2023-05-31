2022-23 Player Rewind - Isaak Phillips
May 31, 2023
2022-23 marked the third season for Isaak Phillips in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Throughout the season, Phillips spent significant time with both the IceHogs and the Blackhawks. His presence on the Rockford blue line brought skating ability, a sharp shot, and physicality to the IceHogs' defense core.
Goals: 6 (1st amongst RFD defensemen)
Assists: 17 (T-3rd amongst RFD defensemen)
Points: 23 (3rd amongst RFD defensemen)
PIM: 80 (1st amongst all RFD skaters)
Postseason: 1 goal, 2 assists
Contract: Signed with Chicago Blackhawks through the 2023-24 season
Notes
Posted five points (1G, 4A) between two games on 11/19/22 against Chicago and 11/23/22 against Texas
Registered two three-point games on 11/23/22 against Texas and 11/26/22 at Milwaukee
Skated in 16 NHL games with the Blackhawks and registered five points (1G, 4A) and five penalty minutes
Scored first NHL goal on 1/14/23 against Seattle
Scored first Calder Cup Playoff goal on 4/21/23 against Iowa in Game 2
