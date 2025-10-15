Be Here for Sophia Braun, Spokane's Argentinian Star: Gainbridge Super League
Published on October 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC midfielder Sophia Braun spoke with the Gainbridge Super League about how soccer has connected her to her family and Argentinian heritage since her childhood. Braun earned her first call up to the Argentina women's national team in 2021 and has since represented her country at international tournaments like the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2025 Copa América. She has become a vital part of Spokane's midfield and recorded her first assist with the club last weekend in her 30th appearance.
