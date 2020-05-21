BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Tom McCollum Saves the Game
May 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
It's another BCTV Royals Rewind Thursday at 7:00 p.m. with a rebroadcast of one of the Royals' closer games against the Maine Mariners. On Mar. 6, 2020, the Royals inched to a magic number of 7 to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Former Maine goalie Tom McCollum was clutch down the stretch.
Links to watch are below:
Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159817265038642/?d=n
Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hA_Spuag1vs
Watch previous Royals Rewinds
Feb. 8, 2020 vs. Wheeling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4CFLuu_h7A
Jan. 7, 2020 vs. Maine (Education Day): https://youtu.be/SRmGulUd6zo
Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo
Jan. 31, 2020 at Worcester: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODs3adX3U1I
Dec. 14, 2019 vs. Brampton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw
Nov. 24, 2019 vs. Newfoundland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d98hRckDhJY
Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA
2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI
2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 21, 2020
- BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Tom McCollum Saves the Game - Reading Royals
- Allen Americans Grow Front Office Revenue Generation Team with Industry Leader Krut & Frisco Native Stephens - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Tom McCollum Saves the Game
- Royals Youth Hockey Partners with Alvernia University Women's Hockey Team
- Royals Announce Home Schedule for 20th Anniversary Season
- BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Pink in the Rink Game
- Terry Denike Joins the Roaring 20's Podcast