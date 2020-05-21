BCTV Royals Rewind TONIGHT: Tom McCollum Saves the Game

May 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





It's another BCTV Royals Rewind Thursday at 7:00 p.m. with a rebroadcast of one of the Royals' closer games against the Maine Mariners. On Mar. 6, 2020, the Royals inched to a magic number of 7 to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Former Maine goalie Tom McCollum was clutch down the stretch.

Links to watch are below:

Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159817265038642/?d=n

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hA_Spuag1vs

Watch previous Royals Rewinds

Feb. 8, 2020 vs. Wheeling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4CFLuu_h7A

Jan. 7, 2020 vs. Maine (Education Day): https://youtu.be/SRmGulUd6zo

Feb. 29, 2020 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo

Jan. 31, 2020 at Worcester: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODs3adX3U1I

Dec. 14, 2019 vs. Brampton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0X9DUZyTHw

Nov. 24, 2019 vs. Newfoundland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d98hRckDhJY

Nov. 15, 2019 at Adirondack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvlPmfaG0gA

2013 Kelly Cup Finals Game 5 (3rd period): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn0ImzJhabI

2005-06 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N0kExV3scw&t=594s

