Allen Americans Grow Front Office Revenue Generation Team with Industry Leader Krut & Frisco Native Stephens

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to welcome Jeff Krut and Lizzie Stephens as executives with the corporate sponsorships team, as the organization continues to build momentum heading into the 2020-21 season and the October 16th "Opening Night" against the Rapid City Rush.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of the Allen Americans and adding exceptional professionals like Jeff and Lizzie will only make us stronger as we look to make our 12th season the best ever, on, and off the ice" says Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "A key part of our organizational mission is building great relationships throughout the corporate community. With Robert Ciccotelli, Jeff and Lizzie, the Americans have a dynamic group of creative marketers focused on making long-term partnerships that deliver results."

Jeff Krut is a 1993 graduate of Kyiv National Economics University and has been a positive business force in the Metroplex for over 20 years, having most recently served as the Managing Partner of Stagetek Branding Agency, and before that as the Managing Partner of Avalon Media Group. A former Army Officer, Krut has a strong background in sports having been a Vice President with the Dallas Sidekicks, and has worked with the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers, along with consulting with the Americans for the last five seasons.

"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships. That's my True vision of my involvement with the Allen Americans" shares Krut. "I look forward to working with our partners to drive great results along with the championship hockey journey of the Americans."

A native of Frisco, Stephens comes to the Americans as a recent graduate of the prestigious Ohio University Sport Administration Graduate Program, which was recently named the best postgraduate sports management program in the world, according to SportBusiness International. Stephens has worked on revenue generation projects with ESPN, the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, and The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. A graduate of Frisco High School, Stephens' was a two-time All-State team standout in volleyball under head coach Janie Litchford and went on to a standout collegiate career at Ohio where she served as team captain her final two years and was named MAC First Team twice and Academic All-MAC in three of her four seasons.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to come back to Texas and begin my career with the Allen Americans" adds Stephens. "With everything happening in the world right now, especially sports, I am grateful that Jack Gulati, Mike Waddell and Robert Ciccotelli are committed to growing the team and making a positive impact in North Texas."

"We are very excited to welcome Jeff & Lizzie to the Allen Americans organization," said Allen Americans Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships Robert Ciccotelli. "Their passion for the Americans and the knowledge they bring, will help take us to the next level."

