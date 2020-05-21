Thunder Team up with Uno Pizzeria and Grill for Friday Night Fare

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder and Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Queensbury are partnering up to help donate to the ECHL Player Relief Fund beginning this Friday, May 22nd, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

A drive-thru will be set up at their 900 U.S. 9 Queensbury, New York location featuring a special menu. Luny Tunz Entertainment will be playing music on the deck while customers wait to pick up their food. It is recommended that customers call ahead to avoid a wait at (518) 792-5399 or park and listen to the tunes.

In addition to his appearance on Friday night, Luny Tunz Entertainment will be at Uno's Pizzeria and Grill on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

20% of the weekend's proceeds will benefit the ECHL Player Relief Fund, assisting ECHL players and their families suffering financial hardship following the sudden and unexpected cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DRIVE-THRU MENU SPECIALS

Cheddar Burger with Mac Salad - $10

(2) Hot Dogs with Mac Salad - $10

Thin Crust or Deep Dish Pizza - $10

64oz. Thunder Punch with (2) Thunder Cups - $15

64oz. Thunder Punch (non-alcoholic) w/ (2) Cups - $10

One With Life Organic Margarita - $5

